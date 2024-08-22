‘Frasier’ Revival Season 2 Trailer Heads Back to Seattle’s KACL

Kelsey Grammer’s Dr. Frasier Crane is going back to his radio roots in a new trailer for the second season of the Paramount+ revival of the long-running NBC sitcom. It was previously revealed that the season would feature a Seattle-themed episode in which Frasier returns to KACL.

“This is Dr. Frasier Crane. I’m listening,” Grammer says in the trailer as he sits down in his old seat at the radio station with his friend and former producer Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) back in the booth.

He is later greeted by Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe (Dan Butler), who asks, “Is this your son?” as he meets Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), who replies “I used to listen to your show all the time as a kid, big sports fan.” Bulldog proceeds to look at Frasier and quip, “So not your son.”

The series, which will return on Sept. 19 with its first two episodes, follows Frasier in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope— finally fulfill an old dream or two.

In addition to Grammer and Cutmore-Scott, the show stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

Apart from the return to KACL, the trailer features the main cast getting into various hijinx, including Alan and Frasier swapping out Eve’s son John for wine, and Eve and David eating the pair’s 18-pound Jamón Ibérico.

In addition to Gilpin and Butler, Season 2 guest stars include Edward Hibbert, who returns as Gil Chesterton, Harriet Sansom Harris, who returns as agent Bebe Glazer, Patricia Heaton, who will portray Holly, a Boston native who tends bar at upscale restaurants and events, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown, Greer Grammer, Rachel Bloom and Amy Sedaris.

“Frasier” comes from writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life in Pieces”), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. Legendary director James Burrows will return to direct two episodes.

The series, which is filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. The new season will launch later this year in additional territories where the service is available.

Check out the full trailer in the video below: