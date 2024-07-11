‘The View’ Hosts Are Mad at George Clooney for Biden Op-Ed: ‘Couldn’t He Tell Him That in Person?’ | Video

Michael Douglas used his time on “The View” on Wednesday to praise George Clooney’s op-ed calling on President Biden to step down, but the hosts themselves were not fans of the piece. On Thursday, they admitted that (at least some of the women) are “mad” at Clooney for writing it.

Host Joy Behar was the most heated about the story, angrily saying, “Couldn’t he tell him that in person, for god sakes? He had to write an op-ed piece?”

But for her, the larger issue was that, in her opinion, Biden has been doing his job and doing it well. She quickly pulled up a specific stat to back up her point, saying that people calling for Biden to drop out don’t truly understand what’s at stake.

“The World Bank said last month that the U.S. economy, under Biden, is boosting up the entire global economy right now. Why doesn’t George Clooney mention that in his op-ed piece?” Behar said. “I’m mad at George Clooney right now, even though we dated.”

Behar quickly clarified that no, she never actually dated Clooney, she just wishes she had. Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed with Behar’s take, saying that Clooney’s concerns — along with all Democrats’ concerns — are valid and should be taken seriously.

And while host Sunny Hostin agreed with that last part, she sided with Behar when it came to Clooney’s methods of voicing his concerns.

“I don’t like that George Clooney did this. I don’t like that George Clooney aired this dirty laundry to the world,” Hostin said. “I think that these conversations are happening, I think that they should be happening, because our democracy is at stake. But they should be happening privately, with the commander-in-chief, who we should have the utmost respect for.”

GEORGE CLOONEY CALLS FOR BIDEN TO EXIT: As Democratic dissent grows and George Clooney becomes the latest to call for the president to step aside, #TheView co-hosts question if Biden's press conference Thursday will move the needle. pic.twitter.com/530tiEcSf5 — The View (@TheView) July 11, 2024

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.