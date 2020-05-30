George Floyd Protests: National Guard ‘Fully’ Mobilized in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday that the Minnesota National Guard has been “fully” mobilized in response to the protests over George Floyd’s death.

This marks the first “full” mobilization of the state’s National Guard since World War II.

“We built this state. We built the North Star. Everything that we believe in, these people are trying to destroy,” Walz said at a press conference Saturday morning, during which he put the blame for the “wanton destruction and chaos” from the protests on out-of-state demonstrators coming into Minnesota.

Also Read: George Floyd Protests in Los Angeles Declared an 'Unlawful Assembly' After Clashes Between Protesters and Police

On Friday, Minnesota had mobilized 700 troops to respond to the protests, which Minneapolis has seen for five nights in a row. Walz says he has now authorized the National Guard to “fully mobilize,” and that by noon on Saturday, 2,500 troops would be sent out.

“Our great cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are under assault,” Walz said. “The situation in Minneapolis is now about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great city.”

In his remarks, Walz said that the escalation of the state’s protests — which have seen buildings such as gas stations, banks and a post office destroyed — have “made a mockery” of Floyd’s death.

Also Read: Oprah Calls for Justice After Cop's Arrest in George Floyd's Death: 'My Heart Sinks Even Deeper'

Protests have broken out not just in Minnesota but in cities across the country this week, inspired by several people who were killed by police officers in recent months, most notably George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed on Memorial Day.

Floyd died after an officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck, constricting his breathing; in video captured by several bystanders, Floyd could be heard begging officers to let him breathe but otherwise not resisting. The officer has since been charged with several crimes including third-degree murder.