It’s been a good year to be a PlayStation game developer, especially for Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind the recently released samurai adventure game “Ghost of Tsushima.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment said Friday that “Ghost of Tsushima” sold roughly 2.4 million copies globally in its first three days — the game launched on July 19. That places “Ghost of Tsushima” slightly behind Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II,” which sold 4 million copies within three days of its June 19 launch.

The “Final Fantasy VII Remake” released April 10 sold 3.5 million copies, Sony said at the time.

Comparatively, “Ghost of Tsushima” sales fall mostly in the middle range compared to other PlayStation exclusive titles. Santa Monica Studio’s 2018 release of “God of War” sold 3.1 million copies in three days, while Insomniac Games’ “Marvel’s Spider-Man” title sold 3.3 million copies after it was launched in September 2018.

“Ghost of Tsushima” launches the player into the year 1274 as the Mongol Empire begins invading and conquering the Japanese island of Tsushima. The player is given the character of Jin, one of the last remaining samurai warriors on the island, and tasked with fighting back the invasion to win freedom back for feudal Japan.

Sucker Punch Productions is based in Bellevue, Wa. and created the “Infamous” game series before developing “Ghost of Tsushima” for PS4. The company was bought by Sony in August 2011.

“Congratulations Sucker Punch Productions, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin’s journey,” Sony said in a Tweet Friday. Sony did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales. Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey. pic.twitter.com/6aE4U7YZJH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 24, 2020