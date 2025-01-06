Golden Globes 2025 Score 10.1 Million Viewers, Streaming Audience Up 9% From Last Year

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 2025 Golden Globes’ saw a 9% increase in its streaming audience when compared to 2024.

The Globes, which kicked off this year’s awards season, brought in 10.1 million viewers, according to overnight viewing figures from VideoAmp. CBS boasts the Globes saw a 9% boost in its live-streaming audience on Paramount+ and the CBS App when compared to last year.

The 82nd annual Golden Globes competed for viewership against Sunday night’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, which brought in an average of 28.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC sports and NFL digital platforms.

On social media, the 2025 Golden Globes drove 40 million social impressions on Sunday, outpacing social media performance for broadcast specials across all of TV in the last 12 months, and outperformed 2024 numbers for the Oscars and the Grammys. The Globes saw a 124% increase in social impressions and a 52% jump in potential impressions as the ceremony surpassed 45.1 billion potential impressions.

The 2025 Globes continued to build on the ratings growth seen by the ceremony last year, when the Globes brought in its biggest audience since 2020 with 9.4 million viewers. The 2024 ceremony saw a nearly 50% jump from 2023, whose ceremony brought in just 6.3 million total viewers on NBC. Viewership for the 2023 show saw a 8.7 decrease from 2021, when the Globes drew in 6.9 million viewers on NBC. The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised following controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization behind the Golden Globes.

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards marked a big night for both “Emilia Pérez” and “The Brutalist.” “Emilia Pérez,” which starred Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez, took home four wins out of its overall 10 nominations, making it the movie that won the most awards throughout the evening. It was then followed by Adrien Brody’s A24 film “The Brutalist,” which won three awards out of its seven nominations.

On the television side, FX’s expansive drama “Shōgun” swept the evening, winning all four of its nominations. It was then followed by Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” and Max’s “Hacks,” both of which took home two wins each, making the night reminiscent of September’s Emmys.