‘Good Omens’ Season 3 Reduced to 90-Minute Finale After Neil Gaiman Assault Scandal

The third and final season of “Good Omens” is set to move forward at Prime Video after being paused following sexual assault allegations made against showrunner Neil Gaiman.

The final installment, which was previously announced back in December, will begin production in early 2025 and be reduced to one 90-minute episode starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant, who return as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

It will also bring a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago to life between the late Sir Terry Pratchett and Gaiman, where they mapped out what happens next to the characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel, according to the streamer.

The finale will be executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole and Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins, who represents Pratchett’s estate. While Gaiman has contributed to the writing of the finale, he will not be working on the production.

Based on “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch,” the limited series’ first season premiered on Prime Video in May 2019. It would go on to be renewed for a second season that would premiere in July 2023, which explored storylines that went beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale and Crowley.

Filming on “Good Omens” Season 3 in Scotland was halted in September after Tortoise Media reported earlier this year that four women had accused Gaiman of sexual assault, with a fifth woman coming forward later.

Two of the women, referred to as K and Scarlett in the story, said they were in consensual relationships with the author, but outlined incidents that were nonconsensual. Gaiman has denied the allegations from the women, calling the accusations “disturbing.”

Ahead of production on Season 3, “Good Omens” co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon revealed on social media that he wouldn’t be returning for the next installment, writing, “I’m not with this show anymore.”

In addition to “Good Omens,” development on Disney’s adaptation of Gaiman’s novel “The Graveyard Book” was halted in September following the allegations. Separately, Netflix canceled its adaptation of Gaiman’s “Dead Boy Detectives” after just one season in August, citing low viewership.