Rejoice, “Good Omens” fans — the Ineffable Husbands will return.

Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday that the series, based on the acclaimed novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, has been renewed for a third and final season that will begin filming soon in Scotland. More importantly, it means we’ll all get to find out what happens after That kiss.

Gaiman, who served as co-showrunner during the first two seasons will be sole showrunner for the final outing. The premiere date has not yet been announced.

The series stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

“I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world,” Gaiman said.

Pratchett, who was also known for his celebrated “Discworld” fantasy-comedy series of novels, died in 2015.

“The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty, and funny

comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made

‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense

creativity,” Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM

Studios, said. “The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic

energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Executive Producer Rob Wilkins said in a statement, “We’re delighted to

see Crowley and Aziraphale returning after breaking our hearts in

Season Two. Seeing award-winning duo David [Tennant] and Michael

[Sheen] reunited will be such a joy. We only wish Terry was here to

enjoy the ride with us.”

The series premiered in 2019 and was renewed for a second season, which premiered in 2023. In addition to serving as showrunner, Gaiman will continue as executive producer and a writer. Wilkins, who represents Terry Pratchett’s estate through Narrativia also serves as an executive producer alongside BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole.

Season 3 will be produced by AmazonMGM Studios, BBC Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation, and Narrativia. The renewal continues the relationship between Amazon MGM and Neil

with Gaiman, who has a first-look deal with the studio that includes the upcoming series “Anansi Boys.”