“Dune: Part Two” is nearly here. And a new trailer has just been released, giving us our best look yet at what to expect from Denis Villeneuve’s sequel. Watch it above.

Serving as a follow-up to 2021’s “Dune,” “Dune: Part Two” sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) leading an uprising against the evil Harkonnen forces. And this time, it seems, he will be riding some sandworms into battle. Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, Dave Baustia, Charlotte Rampling and Josh Brolin all return from the first film, joined by newcomers Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Tim Blake Nelson.

Based on the novel by Frank Herbert, production on “Dune: Part Two” began quickly after the first film was released. “Dune” was warmly received both critically and commercially. Even though it was released simultaneously on what was then known as HBO Max, it made over $400 million worldwide and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards (including Best Picture), ultimately winning six.

This new trailer promises much larger action set pieces than the first film, which is saying something given the earlier movie’s immense scale. A number of Villeneuve’s key collaborators are returning for the sequel, including co-writer Jon Spaihts, cinematographer Greig Fraser, editor Joe Walker and composer Hans Zimmer.

Originally, “Dune: Part Two” was scheduled for release this past November but was bumped due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, with Warner Bros. and Legendary wanting to make sure the all-star cast could promote the film. The new release date is March 1, 2024.