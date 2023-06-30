Olivia Williams (“The Father,” “The Crown”) and Jodhi May (“The Witcher,” “Transatlantic”) have been cast in Max’s “Dune: The Sisterhood,” taking over the roles of Tula Harkonnen and Empress Natalya, respectively.

Williams replaces Shirley Henderson, who exited the series in February along with director Johan Renck. “Game of Thrones” vet Indira Varma, who had originally been cast to play Natalya, is leaving the show due to scheduling conflicts. Amid the casting shakeup, Anna Foerster (“Lou” ) has also joined the series as a director for multiple episodes, including the pilot.

“Dune: The Sisterhood,” which is set in the world of author Frank Herbert’s “Dune” and adapted from the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Alison Shapker. Diane Ademu-John, who replaced former co-showrunner Jon Spaihts in 2021, stepped down from co-showrunner duties in November but remains involved as creator, writer and executive producer.

Other executive producers include Herbert, three-time Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve, Academy Award-nominated writer Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Mark Tobey, Jordan Goldberg and Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate.

Anderson, Max and Legendary Television serve as co-producers, with Legendary also producing the film franchise that released its first installment to critical acclaim in October 2021 and garnered six Academy Awards, including nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.