HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel series, currently known as “Dune: The Sisterhood” is undergoing further “creative changes” as director Johan Renck and star Shirley Henderson have departed the project, TheWrap has learned. The overhaul comes months after creator Diane Ademu-John’s exit as co-showrunner last November.

“As ‘Dune: The Sisterhood (wt)’ has entered a pre-scheduled hiatus, there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material,” an HBO Max spokesperson told TheWrap. “Johan Renck has completed his work on the series and a new director will be brought on; through mutual agreement, Johan is moving on to pursue other projects. Additionally, Shirley Henderson will be exiting the series and will no longer be playing Tula Harkonnen.” The aforementioned hiatus had been pre-planned to avoid filming during the winter.

Deadline first reported the news.