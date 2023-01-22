“The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a fungal outbreak. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Episode 1 sees Joel and Ellie leave the Boston quarantine zone.

Their journey is just starting, so if you’re eager to know exactly when you can see new episodes, we’ve assembled a handy guide to the Season 1 release schedule and what time new episodes air.

When Did “The Last of Us” Season 1 Premiere?

HBO premiered the first episode of “The Last of Us” on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 on HBO and HBO Max.

What Time Does “The Last of Us” Come on HBO?

New episodes of “The Last of Us” are available every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. They are also available to screen in 4K on HBO Max, streaming at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on the streaming service.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of “The Last of Us” are released weekly. The first episode premiered on Jan. 15. There are a total of nine episodes in Season 1.

Here is the full “The Last of Us” release schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday January 15 (“When You’re Lost in the Darkness”)

Episode 2: Sunday, January 22 (“Infected”)

Episode 3: Sunday, January 29

Episode 4: Sunday, February 5

Episode 5: Sunday, February 12

Episode 6: Sunday, February 19

Episode 7: Sunday, February 26

Episode 8: Sunday, March 5

Episode 9: Sunday, March 12 (Season Finale)

Who Is in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Cast?

The “Last of Us” cast includes:

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Anna Torv as Tess

Nico Parker as Sarah

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Nick Offerman as Bill

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Storm Reid as Riley

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

Keivonn Woodard as Sam

Graham Greene as Marlon

Elaine Miles as Florence

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star

You can learn more about their characters in TheWrap’s “The Last of Us” character guide.

Will There Be ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

HBO has not announced a second season of “The Last of Us” … yet.

However, the video game it was adapted from has a sequel, “The Last of Us: Part II,” set five years after the events of “Part 1,” so there’s plenty of source material.