With the majority of mankind transformed into mindless zombies following an outbreak in 2003, a handful of survivors are left to fend for themselves in a brutal world.
Pedro Pascal as Joel
A hardened survivor, tormented by past trauma and failure, who must trek across a pandemic-ravaged America, all the while protecting a girl who represents the last hope of humanity.
Pedro Pascal starred in "Game of Thrones" and plays the Mandalorian in the Disney+ Star Wars series with the same name.
Bella Ramsey as Ellie
A 14-year-old orphan who has never known anything but a ravaged plane, Ellie struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging ... as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world.