‘The Last of Us’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)

Find out who plays the survivors in HBO’s new post-apocalyptic zombie series

| January 15, 2023 @ 3:30 PM
With the majority of mankind transformed into mindless zombies following an outbreak in 2003, a handful of survivors are left to fend for themselves in a brutal world.

Pedro Pascal as Joel

 

A hardened survivor, tormented by past trauma and failure, who must trek across a pandemic-ravaged America, all the while protecting a girl who represents the last hope of humanity.

 

Pedro Pascal starred in "Game of Thrones" and plays the Mandalorian in the Disney+ Star Wars series with the same name.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

 

A 14-year-old orphan who has never known anything but a ravaged plane, Ellie struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging ... as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world.

 

Bella Ramsey is best known for playing Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones." Ramsey recently came out as gender fluid.

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

 

Marlene is the leader of the Fireflies, a resistance movement struggling for freedom against an oppressive military regime.

 

Merle Dandridge voiced the Marlene character in "The Last of Us" and "The Last of Us Part II" videogame. She also starred in "The Flight Attendant" and "Station 19."

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

 

Tommy is Joel's younger brother, a former soldier who hasn't lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world.

 

Gabriel Luna has starred in many roles, notably the Marvel hero Ghost Rider in the ABC series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and as a human-hunting cyborg in "Terminator: Dark Fate."

Anna Torv as Tess

 

Tess is a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post-pandemic world.

 

Sci-fi fans will know Anna Torv from the series "Fringe." She also starred in the Netflix series "Mindhunter."

Nico Parker as Sarah

 

Sarah is Joel's 14-year-old daughter. She is living with him at the time of the outbreak.

 

You may know Nico from "The Third Day."

Nick Offerman as Bill

 

Bill and Frank are two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town.

 

Nick Offerman is best known for playing Ron Swanson in the comedy "Parks and Recreation."

Murray Bartlett as Frank

 

Frank and Bill are two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town.

 

Murray Bartlett won an Emmy playing hotel manager Armond in Season 1 of "The White Lotus." The Australian actor is also known for playing Dom in the LGBT series "Looking."

Storm Reid as Riley

 

Riley is an orphaned girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston.

 

HBO viewers will also recognize Storm from the series "Euphoria."

Keivonn Woodard as Sam

 

Sam and Henry are young brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance.

Lamar Johnson as Henry

 

Henry and Sam are young brothers in Kansas City hiding from a revolutionary movement seeking vengeance. Johnson was in "The Next Step" and "The Hate U Give."