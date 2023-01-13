Bella Ramsey, star of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, has come out as gender fluid.

In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday leading up to the release of “The Last of Us,” Ramsey described how she identifies.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” Ramsey revealed. “Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting.”

Ramsey posted her profile with The Times to Instagram, crediting those behind the process with “creat[ing] a safe space where I could be myself. I didn’t realise how grateful I was for that.”

Ramsey further explained to The Times how she felt about about pronouns.

“I’m very much just a person,” she said. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

The Times added that, “Now, if she sees “nonbinary” as an option on a form, she will tick it.”

“The Last of Us,” which premieres on HBO Sunday, follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a survivor of an apocalyptic fungal contagion hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl who could be the potential cure, out of a quarantine zone. The pair must dodge zombies overcome by the infection.

In the Times interview, Ramsey also described how pleased she was to be nominated for a Critics Choice Award for her role in “Catherine Called Birdy” in the gender-neutral category of best young actor/actress. Directed by Lena Dunham, Amazon Prime Video’s “Catherine Called Birdy” follows Birdy (Ramsey) as she makes a game out of thwarting marriage attempts arranged by her father (Andrew Scott) in a funny, feminist twist on classic themes.

Ramsey first appeared as Lady Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series at the age of 11. The young female head of House Mormont was squeezed to death by a giant in the Battle of Winterfell.

Her co-star Maisie Williams, who portrayed Arya Stark in the adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s best-selling book series, recently revealed that she saw her character as queer.