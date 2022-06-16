In a new “Teen Vogue” Firsts interview, “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams revealed that she thought her character Arya Stark was queer.

Williams expressed this opinion while describing the first time her character surprised her.

“The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” she said. “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

The love scene between Arya and Gendry takes place at the beginning of the show’s eighth and final season. Many interpreted Arya’s decision to have sex with Gendry as a live-in-the-moment type decision because the Battle of Winterfell was approaching and she wasn’t sure she would survive.

Arya does end up surviving that battle, but singer Ed Sheeran, who made a GOT cameo in a scene with Arya, accidentally hinted to GQ that her death was considered in the show’s writing.

Arya became a fan favorite when she killed the Night King in Season 8, the big bad that was built up over the seasons of the show. Reactions to both this major plot point as well as Arya’s sex scene spread quickly across social media.

Since “Game of Thrones,” which wrapped in 2019, Williams has gone on to appear in shows like “Two Weeks to Live,” “Gen: Lock” and “Pistol.” She also appeared in “Doctor Who” in 2015.

A prequel spinoff series to “Game of Thrones, “House of the Dragon,” will start telling the story of the Targaryen family when it debuts on Aug. 21, 2022.