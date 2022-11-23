“Dune: The Sisterhood” creator, writer and executive producer Diane Ademu-John has stepped down as co-showrunner of the HBO Max series ahead of production, TheWrap has confirmed. Ademu-John, who replaced former co-showrunner Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved in an EP capacity.

Veteran TV writer-producer Alison Schapker (“Lost”) will now be the sole showrunner for the “Dune” prequel series.

Announced back in 2019 during HBO Max’s nascent stages, “Dune: The Sisterhood” (working title) is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic sci-fi novel, exploring the mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit, who have honed extraordinary capabilities due to their control over their bodies and minds. Set 10,000 years ahead of the events of “Dune,” which sees the ascent of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the drama follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect.

Denis Villeneuve, who directed, co-wrote and produced 2021’s “Dune” and who will be back in the same capacity for its sequel due for release next year, is executive producing with Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins. Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert are EPs for the Frank Herbert estate. “Sisterhood of Dune” co-author Brian Herbert is EP, while co-author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. HBO Max and Legendary Television co-produce the series.

In July 2019, Spaihts was tapped as co-showrunner alongside Dana Calvo (“Good Girls Revolt”), who had stepped into the role through her multi-year overall deal at Legendary, which is also behind the film franchise. Spaihts, who was Oscar nominated for his part in adapting “Dune,” exited shortly after in November as both writer and co-showrunner to focus on penning the screenplay for “Dune: Part Two” ahead of the film’s eventual greenlighting. In July of 2021, Ademu-John was tapped to replace Spaihts.

Deadline was first to report the news.