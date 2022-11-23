Amazon Studios and Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO have closed a deal for an eight-part limited series on the FTX scandal, TheWrap has learned.

“Hunters” showrunner David Weil will serve as the creator and will write the pilot episode while the Russo brothers are currently in talks to direct the untitled series, which expects to be in production this spring.

“This is one of the most brazen frauds ever committed. It crosses many sectors—celebrity, politics, academia, tech, criminality, sex, drugs, and the future of modern finance,” the Russo Brothers said in a statement. “At the center of it all sits an extremely mysterious figure with complex and potentially dangerous motivations. We want to understand why.”

While details have not been made public at this time, AGBO has obtained information from a direct source to the subject that will inform the writing of the story with insider knowledge.

Additionally, actors from the “Avengers” franchise, directed by the Russo brothers, might be stepping into key roles in the series.

Executive producers for the project include Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes for AGBO, as well as David Weil and Natalie Laine Williams.

The limited series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Russo Brothers and Weil recently worked together on the upcoming Amazon series “Citadel.”

“We are excited to be able to continue our great working relationship with David, Joe, Anthony, and the AGBO team with this fascinating event series,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t think of better partners to bring this multifaceted story to our global Prime Video audience.”

The news comes just a day after FTX’s first day in bankruptcy court as the court assessed the assets of the collapsed cryptocurrency company that were formerly under the control of founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.