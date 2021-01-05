Grammys 2021 Ceremony Postponed Over COVID-19 Concerns

The 2021 Grammys have been postponed from their scheduled date on Jan. 31 over concerns due to COVID-19, according to a report in Rolling Stone.

No new date has been set for the ceremony, but Rolling Stone reports that the Recording Academy is targeting a date sometime in March. Representatives for the Grammys did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The 2021 ceremony, which will be hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, was intended to be held without an audience and only allowing presenters and performers on site during the show. The Grammys are traditionally held at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and typically draw 18,000 attendees. This year, the show was planned to be held in the downtown area but in a greatly limited capacity.

Beyoncé leads the field of 2021 Grammy nominees with nine total nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift. The nominees for Album of the Year are Jhené Aiko’s “Chilombo,” the self-titled album from Black Pumas, Coldplay’s “Everyday Life,” Jacob Collier’s “Djesse Vol. 3,” Haim’s “Women In Music Pt. III,” Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Post Malone’s “Hollywood Bleeding” and Swift’s “Folklore.”

The Recording Academy’s postponement comes as Los Angeles is heading toward its worst month on record for the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, L.A. County reported over 9,000 new cases, 77 deaths and 7,697 current hospitalizations as ICU bed capacity in Southern California remains at 0%.

Voting for this year’s Grammys closed on Monday.

Rolling Stone first reported the news.