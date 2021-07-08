‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Cast Reunion? Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t Optimistic

It’s been almost 20 years since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” swept fans into a world of witches and wizards. But for those hoping to see a reunion of the OG cast this November, well, you may want to taper those expectations — at least according to Daniel Radcliffe.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor admitted that his calendar is pretty much full through the end of this year, making his participation in any kind of reunion plans difficult.

“I’m in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming, and then I’m going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year,” Radcliffe said. “So yeah, I don’t know. I’m sure there will be some sort of celebration, but I don’t know if we will be getting together or anything. I’m sorry if that’s a bit of a disappointment to anyone.”

As of this writing, there have been no official announcements for a 20th anniversary celebration for the film. Warner Brothers did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Though Radcliffe is busy, it’s unclear whether his on-screen best friends would even be up for it. In March, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, admitted on Dax Shepard’s podcast “Armchair Expert” that filming the series wasn’t all good, all the time.

“There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end,” Grint said.

Meanwhile Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, dispelled rumors earlier this year that she was retiring from acting altogether, but still noted that she’d be taking a step back.