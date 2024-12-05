‘Harry Potter’ TV Show to Start Filming Summer 2025 in Leavesden

HBO’s “Harry Potter” TV show is headed back to the movie series’ roots as it prepares to kick off filming in Leavesden.

Production on the TV adaption of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series is slated to begin in summer 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, where the eight Warner Bros. “Harry Potter” movies were filmed.

The news, which was announced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and EP Mark Mylod at Max’s London showcase on Thursday, comes as casting is underway for the “Harry Potter” TV show.

On Wednesday, news broke that “I May Destroy You” actor Paapa Essiedu was being eyed for the role of Severus Snape, Hogwarts’ potions master that was played by the late Alan Rickman in the “Harry Potter” movies. No deal has been officially offered by HBO nor accepted by Essiedu, and HBO has avoided commenting on casting information until officially confirmed.

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

In September, the show launched an open casting call for young performers in the U.K. and Ireland in September, hoping to find the TV show versions of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, roles made famous in the films by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, respectively. The casting call is seeking children who will be between ages 9-11 in April 2025.

The series has drawn concern from some “Harry Potter” fans regarding Rowling’s involvement in the series, given her anti-trans views, though HBO has said the author has a “right to express her personal views” and insisted that the show “will only benefit from her involvement.”

“We have been working with J.K. Rowling and in the ‘Harry Potter’ business for over 20 years,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a previous statement obtained by TheWrap. “With millions of fans continuing to enjoy movies, games and experiences, we’ve had great success and her contribution has been invaluable. We are proud to once again tell the story of ‘Harry Potter’ – the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance. J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.”