HBO Max did not have the smoothest launch week, but beneath the confusion might lie one of the more robust streaming offerings around.

On this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up” podcast, hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt were joined by TheWrap’s Tim Baysinger and Steve Nason, research director at Parks Associates, to discuss the launch of HBO Max.

“I think people are kind of sleeping on the content a little bit,” Nason said. “I think if you compare it, considering HBO was all the Warner Media assets that they have, I don’t think people realize everything that’s kind of under that umbrella that AT&T now owns.”

Baysinger added, “I think the big difference, if you want to compare it to something like Disney+, Disney put so much effort into making the launch of Disney+ making it feel like a huge event, like you had to be there on day one. It felt like this grand unveiling. I don’t think Warner Media gave that same feeling with HBO Max and maybe it’s because they’re not as concerned with day one, more that they’re concerned with day 100, day 1,000.”

