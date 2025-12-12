HBO Max Shares First Look at 2026 TV Slate — Including ‘Lanterns,’ ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 | Video

HBO Max is promising that 2026 will be its biggest year ever — and not just because of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The streamer shared a first look at its TV slate for the next year on Friday, complete with never-before-seen footage from upcoming new series “Lanterns,” “War,” “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” “DTF St. Louis,” “Rooster,” “Half Man,” “Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!” and the Untitled Larry David Project.

Additionally, new clips from returning shows “House of the Dragon” (Season 3), “Euphoria” (Season 3), “The Comeback” (Season 3) and “Dune: Prophecy” (Season 2) are included, while existing scenes from fellow originals like “The Pitt,” “Hacks,” “Industry,” “The Gilded Age” and even “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” also made the cut.

Play video

Naturally, the brand spot also features HBO and HBO Max’s A-List talent — including Zendaya, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Carell, Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Jacob Elordi, Noah Wyle, Myha’la, Jean Smart and many more.

“A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished,” Zendaya’s Rue teases for her show’s third season.

“I’ve trained my entire life for this,” Aaron Pierre adds for “Lanterns,” while co-star Kyle Chandler continues: “You’re not ready to get up in front of the class until the ring says you are.”

Check out all 17 series coming to HBO/HBO Max in 2026 in the video, above.