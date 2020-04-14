‘Heartland Docs, DVM’ Renewed for Season 2 by Nat Geo Wild – Watch the Trailer Here (Exclusive)

TheWrap has an exclusive clip of the new season, too

| April 14, 2020 @ 11:17 AM

Nat Geo WILD has renewed “Heartland Docs, DVM” for a second season, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

The new, eight-episode season premieres May 30 and will feature a new clinic mascot — a pygmy fainting goat named Veronica. Meet Veronica in TheWrap’s exclusive clip below.

The series follows the daily lives of Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder, and their two teenage sons, Charlie and Chase.

Here is the official description of “Heartland Docs, DVM” from Nat Geo WILD:

“The Schroeders, who took over the family practice from Ben’s father, have been busier than ever since their hometown and the surrounding areas were devastated by flood damage in March 2019. The Schroeders’ unbridled commitment to the community’s generational farmers is paramount to the preservation of the nation’s food supply. Erin and Ben are dedicated to every creature in the countryside and to each other. Their expertise stretches far beyond livestock, as they welcome pets of all shapes, sizes and ailments at their clinic, Cedar County Veterinary Services. When they aren’t helping animals, the Schroeders are breathing life back into their flood-ravaged community with restoration projects, including three office buildings, a farmhouse and a hotel.”

The new season will explore more of Ben and Erin’s family dynamics and what goes on in their lives when they’re not busy being veterinarians, like restoring historic buildings.

Watch the Season 2 trailer, exclusive to TheWrap, via the video above.

“Heartland Docs, DVM” returns Saturday, May 30 at 8/7c on Nat Geo WILD.

