‘Heated Rivalry’ Star François Arnaud Hits Back at Jordan Firstman’s Sex Scene Criticism

François Arnaud, one of the stars of HBO Max’s “Heated Rivalry,” defended the sports romance’s sex scenes after “I Love LA” star Jordan Firstman accused them of being unrealistic.

Arnaud, who plays ice hockey player Scott Hunter on the viral series, sounded off on Firstman’s criticism on Instagram, writing, “Is there only one way to have ‘authentic’ gay sex on tv? Should the sex that closeted hockey players have look like the sex that sceney LA gay guys have?”

Hudson Williams, who plays one of the leading men on “Heated Rivalry,” appeared to co-sign his co-star’s defense of their show by resharing the statement on his Instagram Story. Though, he sent only love Firstman’s way, adding, “But truly go watch ‘I Love LA!’ Jordan and the cast are great!!”

Arnaud and Williams’ comments come a day after Firstman compared “Heated Rivalry” and “I Love LA” in a Vulture interview, suggesting the former did not accurately portray gay sex.

“Yeah, we’re going for it. It’s gay,” he said. “I’m sorry, I watched those first two episodes of ‘Heated Rivalry,’ and it’s just not gay. It’s not how gay people f–k. There’s so few things that actually show gay sex.”

Despite Firstman’s disapproval of “Heated Rivalry,” the Canadian show has become an international hit, nabbing a Season 2 at Crave and HBO Max.

“‘Heated Rivalry’ represents the very best of what Canadian creators can deliver: rich characters, compelling drama and a world audiences want to live in,” Justin Stockman, vice president of content and programming at Bell Media, one of the production companies behind the series, said in a statement following the renewal news. “The response has been extraordinary, and seeing the series now traveling internationally is an incredible milestone.”

Based on the “Game Changers” book series, “Heated Rivalry” follows two hockey stars (played by Williams and Connor Storrie) as they fall into a secret romance that spans years.

“I Love LA” is also doing well for HBO, recently scoring a viewership high and its own renewal.

“Heated Rivalry” releases new episodes Fridays on Crave and HBO Max. New episodes of “I Love LA” air on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.