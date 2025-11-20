HBO Renews ‘The Chair Company’ and ‘I Love LA’

There will be more of Tim Robinson’s “The Chair Company” and Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” on HBO.

The network granted Season 2 renewals to both freshman comedy series, HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced Thursday during a slate presentation to press in New York City. The news comes just over a month after “The Chair Company” debuted in October, and several weeks after the premiere of “I Love LA,” which has only released three episodes thus far.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible response to ‘The Chair Company’ and ‘I Love LA’ debuts,” EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO and HBO Max comedy

series Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “Both shows confidently carry on the HBO

comedy tradition, in their own singular way. We couldn’t be happier

to continue collaborating with Tim, Zach, Rachel and their

exceptional teams.”

Created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, “The Chair Company” follows a man (Robinson) who, after an embarrassing incident at work, finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy, per the official logline.

“The Chair Company,” which also stars Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will

Price and Joseph Tudisco, debuted to 1.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers and is currently averaging 3.3 million viewers, according to live-plus-three-day figures, pacing as HBO’s top freshman comedy in platform history.

“I Love LA,” which was created by and stars Sennott, centers on a group of twentysomethings navigating life and love in Los Angeles, played by Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A’zion and True Whitaker. HBO touts “I Love LA” as the network’s second top freshman comedy in platform history, with the season averaging nearly 2 million U.S. cross-platform

viewers thus far.

Ahead of the show’s launch, Sennott told TheWrap she was aiming for “I Love LA” to run for several seasons, saying “I had so much fun making it and I want to do it again, because it is really just the most amazing group of people.”

“The Chair Company” and “I Love LA” release new episodes on HBO and HBO Max.