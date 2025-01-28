‘House of David’ Trailer Pits Biblical Underdog Against Goliath in Retelling of Classic Tale

“Can one stone change the course of history?” So asks the first trailer for “House of David,” the new biblical drama series from Wonder Project creative leaders Jon Erwin (“Jesus Revolution”) and Jon Gunn (“Ordinary Angels”).

The forthcoming series stars newcomer Michael Iskander as David, the biblical hero and eventual King of Israel, as he prepares to take on the giant warrior known as Goliath (Martyn Ford). Along the way, David’s own profile starts to rise as he inches his way closer to becoming the renowned man of God he’s prophesied to be by Samuel the Prophet (Stephen Lang).

“House of David” will debut with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video in late February. You can watch the first full trailer for the show, below.

Iskander was cast as the titular lead in “House of David” following a global, four-month search undertaken by Erwin, Gunn and their collaborators. He stars in the series alongside the aforementioned Ford and Lang, as well as Ayelet Zurer (“Daredevil,” “Losing Alice”), Ali Suliman (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Arthur the King”), Indy Lewis (“Industry,” “La Fortuna”), Louis Ferreira (“Shōgun,” “Motive”) and Ethan Kai (“Killing Eve,” “The Turkish Detective”). The biblical drama is further based on an idea by Erwin.

“House of David” was filmed in Greece and Calgary, and its first trailer is packed with images of desert battles and prophetic visions of war. Therefore, while the trailer inevitably places a lot of focus on David’s one-on-one fight against the mountainous Goliath, it’s clear that the series’ scope will encompass far more than just its hero’s most iconic feat.

The series also comes along at a time when other recent biblical TV dramas like “The Chosen” have enjoyed wide-reaching and long-running success.

“House of David” premieres Thursday, Feb. 27 on Prime Video.