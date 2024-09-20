‘The Chosen’ Universe to Expand With Moses and Joseph Spinoffs, Animated Series and Unscripted Bear Grylls Series

Dallas Jenkins, creator of the Angel Studios series “The Chosen,” is set to launch an entire Christian TV and film universe with spinoffs devoted to Biblical characters Moses and Joseph.

The announcement was made during the first day The Chosen Insiders Conference (aka “ChosenCon”) in Orlando, along with the formation of Jenkins’ 5&2 Studios, which will oversee production.

“Nearly every time I encounter a viewer, they say something about wanting more Bible content from us. I always say we need to not get ahead of ourselves and remain focused, but now we’ve got a robust enough team to expand our efforts,” Jenkins, who serves as chairman and CCO at 5&2 Studios and as the executive producer of “The Chosen,” said.

“I’m very excited to bring our ‘Chosen way’ to more great stories from the Bible, and it’s awesome that we get to first announce it to the fans who helped get us here long before we were popular,” he told the crowd of 5,000 fans.

Among the scheduled projects are the 14-episode “The Chosen Adventures,” about a 9-year-old girl in the Galilean city of Capernaum, circa 30 CE. The animated series will feature the voice talents of Paul Walter Hauser, Yvonne Orji and Jordin Sparks. “The Chosen” EP Ryan Swanson will also executive produce.

Also on the docket, “The Chosen in the Wild With Bear Grylls,” a six-episode unscripted adventure series in which the celebrity survivalist will take a member of “The Chosen” cast on an outdoor adventure.

Other projects in development include a three-season series following Red Sea-parter Moses, a limited series about the life of Joseph (whose coat of many colors inspired a Broadway musical), and “Acts of the Apostles.”

Jenkins also directed Lionsgate’s upcoming feature “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”