Amazon Studios Teams With the Wonder Project to Develop Faith-Based Films and Series

Amazon MGM Studios is teaming up with Jon Erwin and Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten’s The Wonder Project to develop series and films “rooted in spirituality” for Prime Video.

“Our goal at The Wonder Project is to tell stories that restore faith in things worth believing in, and to do this at scale,” Hoogstraten said in a statement. “We’ve been blown away by Amazon’s commitment to help us do this — both through the significant resources they are dedicating and their trust in us to tell these stories authentically to our audience.”

The independent studio, which is advised by shareholder and “The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins, will collaborate with the tech giant on “House of David,” which has been ordered to series and follows “the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride.”

“When we met with Jon, Kelly, and Dallas, their clear and passionate vision for The Wonder Project and their ambition to nurture universal stories of love, triumph, and spirituality moved us.” Amazon MGM Studios’ head of television Vernon Sanders added. “We are very excited about the scope, scale and storytelling involved with ‘House of David’ and look forward to sharing this epic and many others with our global Prime Video customers.”

“House of David” is based on an idea by Erwin who serves as an executive producer alongside Chad Oaks, Mike Frislev and Jonathan Walker. Justin Rosenblatt will serve as the executive in charge of production on behalf of The Wonder Project.

“With ‘House of David’ being the first project under this new deal, we’re setting the stage for a series of compelling, values-driven movies, and TV shows,” Erwin said. “This is a milestone for The Wonder Project, and we’re thrilled to be working with a company that understands and supports our mission and our audience in such a groundbreaking way.”

Nomadic Pictures, Argonauts, Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television serve as producers alongside Amazon and The Wonder Project.