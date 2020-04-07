How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Change How Some Films Get Financed | Webinar

“The whole landscape of production financing is going to change,” media and entertainment banking head at Opus Bank, Jeff Zaks said

The novel coronavirus pandemic has already taken a toll on Hollywood and everyone who works in the business, but the industry is bound to face a tough and potentially vastly different road ahead when the lockdown lifts and Hollywood productions are cleared to resume.

“Restarting a production is going to be difficult depending on how long this goes in terms of retaining actors, keeping the schedules available for the productions to restart, which means spending money to keep the production costs in place,” Jeff Zaks, senior vice president of media and entertainment banking at Opus Bank, said during TheWrap’s live webinar on Tuesday.

Zaks, along with Banc of California head of entertainment Adrian Ward and Viviana Zarragoitia, vice president of boutique lending firm Three Point Capital, joined TheWrap founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman Tuesday on a Zoom virtual meet-up to discuss how the pandemic is, and will continue to, impact film financing.

Watch the full video above.