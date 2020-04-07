TheWrap

How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Change How Some Films Get Financed | Webinar

by | April 7, 2020 @ 5:00 PM

“The whole landscape of production financing is going to change,” media and entertainment banking head at Opus Bank, Jeff Zaks said

The novel coronavirus pandemic has already taken a toll on Hollywood and everyone who works in the business, but the industry is bound to face a tough and potentially vastly different road ahead when the lockdown lifts and Hollywood productions are cleared to resume.

“Restarting a production is going to be difficult depending on how long this goes in terms of retaining actors, keeping the schedules available for the productions to restart, which means spending money to keep the production costs in place,” Jeff Zaks, senior vice president of media and entertainment banking at Opus Bank, said during TheWrap’s live webinar on Tuesday.

Zaks, along with Banc of California head of entertainment Adrian Ward and Viviana Zarragoitia, vice president of boutique lending firm Three Point Capital, joined TheWrap founder and Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman Tuesday on a Zoom virtual meet-up to discuss how the pandemic is, and will continue to, impact film financing.

Watch the full video above.

Trey Williams

Trey Williams

Film Reporter covering the biz • trey.williams@thewrap.com • Twitter: @trey3williams

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

stephen colbert the late show trump hissy fits (1)

Colbert Has Had it With Trump’s ‘Hissy Fits': ‘Grow Up and Do Your Damn Job’ (Video)
the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray

A Louisiana Parish Used ‘The Purge’ Sirens to Announce the Start of a Coronavirus Curfew (Video)
John Prine

John Prine, Revered Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 73 From Coronavirus
Hal Willner

Hal Willner Appreciation: Producer and ‘SNL’ Veteran Kept Music Weird, and Very Cool
martin shkreli

Martin Shkreli Wants a 3-Month Release From Prison to Help With COVID-19 Research

Coronavirus Pandemic Will Change How Some Films Get Financed | Webinar
coronavirus hollywood

Do You Work in Hollywood? Here’s Where You Can Get (and Give) Financial Aid

Tom Ascheim to Leave Freeform to Run Kids, Young Adult Programming for Warner Bros.
Bob Iger

Bob Iger Teases More Theatrical Releases May Go Directly to Disney+
Andrea Bocelli

Virtual Concerts and Broadway Shows to Watch During the Coronavirus Shutdown
donald trump 60 minutes

’60 Minutes’ Nabs Bigger Audience Than Trump’s Sunday Night Briefing on 3 Cable News Networks
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE