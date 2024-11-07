How to Watch President Biden’s Post-Election Speech

President Biden is set to address the nation about the 2024 election results on Thursday morning, after his VP Kamala Harris conceded the presidential race on Wednesday afternoon.

Joe Biden dropped out of the race back in July, immediately endorsing Harris and saying “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

In a post to X on Wednesday, Biden stood by that decision, adding that “Her story represents the best of America’s story.”

Here’s what you need to know to watch Biden’s speech.

Where will Biden deliver his speech?

The president will address the nation from the Rose Garden at the White House.

What time is the speech?

Biden’s speech will take place at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

Where can I watch the speech?

Each of the major cable news networks are expected to air the speech live, so you’ll likely be able watch the speech live on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CNN and MSNBC. It will also be carried on various news YouTube channels, including the AP’s which we’ve embedded below.

Certain streaming services offer a live feed of cable networks, including CNN on Max and ABC News on Hulu. NBC News NOW is the network’s digital streaming offering. Plus, most news networks have a live feed on their website, with a cable provider login.

You can also watch on Biden’s X account.

This morning at 11 AM ET, I’ll address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition.



Tune in here. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 7, 2024

Is this the first time Biden has addressed the public since the election ended?

Yes. Kamala Harris gave her official concession speech on Wednesday afternoon, and Biden offered words of encouragement to both her and voters on social media the same day, writing “She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans.”

What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire.



She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character.



Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when… — President Biden (@POTUS) November 6, 2024

His speech will be the first time he’s addressed voters directly in a proper speech.

What did Harris say in her concession speech?

In her concession speech, Harris gracefully conceded the election, noting she had called Trump to do so, but promised to keep fighting for the American people.

“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country and full of resolve. The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” she said from Washington, D.C. “But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”