How to Watch ‘The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy’: When Does the ABC News Special Air?

ABC News will air “The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy,” a special examining Rob Reiner’s life and career along with new developments in the investigation into the murders of Reiner and his wife, Michele.

“The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy – ABC News Special,” produced by ABC News Studios, will give updated insights on the arrest of the couple’s son Nick Reiner who was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 14 for the murder of his parents. The segment will also touch on Reiner’s long Hollywood career, as well as his collaboration with Nick back in 2015 for the family drama “Being Charlie.”

Muriel Pearson serves as executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer for the special.

Here’s all the details on how to watch below.

When does “The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy” air?

The “Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy” ABC News special airs on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST. It will be an hour-long segment.

Will “The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy” special be streaming?

Yes, “The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy” will be available to stream the next day (Wednesday) on Disney+ and Hulu after it airs on ABC on Tuesday.

What is “The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy” about?

Here’s ABC’s official description of the special: “Following the tragic news of the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, the one-hour special tells the story of the life of the beloved director, producer and actor and his wife, a photographer, producer and writer known for her work in documentary and political activism. The special provides a detailed look at the investigation into the killings and the impact Reiner had on television and film history, from his starring roles in ‘All in the Family’ to directing hits such as ‘This Is Spinal Tap,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ and ‘When Harry Met Sally.’”

Who will be featured in “The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy”?

The ABC News special will include interviews with actor Corey Feldman (“Stand By Me”), ABC News contributor Chris Connelly and ABC News contributor and journalist Larry Hackett.

What happened to Rob Reiner?

Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Brentwood home Sunday evening. Their son, Nick, 32, who has a history of addiction issues, was the main suspect and was arrested not long after their bodies were discovered. He is currently being held without bail and has yet to enter a plea.

Watch a snippet of the special in the video below.