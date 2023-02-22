“Snowfall” Season 6 — which will be the show’s last — is here, chronicling how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

At the center of the drama is Franklin Saint, whose self-built drug empire is on the brink of falling. But when do new episodes air, and where are they streaming? All your questions answered below.

When Does Season 6 “Snowfall” Come Out?

The final season of “Snowfall” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 pm on FX.

Is Season 6 of “Snowfall” Streaming?

Yes, new episodes of “Snowfall” are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

What Is “Snowfall” About?

It’s October 1986, and civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Who Is in the “Snowfall” Cast?

Damson Idris plays Franklin Saint, a young street entrepreneur who is determined to raise his station in life through whatever means necessary.

Carter Hudson plays Teddy McDonald, a CIA operative who is trying to get his career back on track as he reckons with the personal cost of providing freedom.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta plays Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, a Mexican wrestler turned enforcer in search of his American dream.

Michael Hyatt plays Cissy Saint, the pragmatic mother of Franklin who partners with her son and is drawn even further down the path to darkness.

Amin Joseph plays Jerome Saint, Franklin’s uncle. As the drug business expands, success brings new burdens and responsibilities that he hadn’t anticipated.

Angela Lewis plays Aunt Louie. She returns with a renewed focus knowing who she is and what she wants, and is willing to fight to protect it.

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, Franklin’s life-long friend who has been there through it all.

Devyn Tyler plays Veronique, Franklin’s girlfriend. Smart and ambitious, her drive doesn’t define her even as she works to escape her own checkered path.

Gail Bean plays Wanda Bell, a former member of Franklin’s crew who went toe-to-toe battling addiction, having her life seemingly destroyed by crack cocaine and surviving on the tough streets of South L.A.

Alejandro Edda plays Ruben, a Cuban national with Russian heritage, working for the KGB and living in Los Angeles.

Where Can I Watch Previous Seasons of “Snowfall?”

Seasons 1-5 of “Snowfall” are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch the Season 6 Trailer