Freedom of the Press Foundation Weighing Legal Options Over Paramount Settlement

The Freedom of the Press Foundation is weighing its legal options following Paramount Global’s $16 million dollar settlement with President Donald Trump after the nonprofit filed a shareholder information demand asking for a litigation hold.

“Today is a dark day for press freedom. Paramount’s spineless decision to settle Trump’s baseless and patently unconstitutional lawsuit is an insult to the journalists of ‘60 Minutes’ and an invitation to Trump to continue targeting other news outlets,” Seth Stern, director of advocacy at Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement. “Each time a company cowers and surrenders to Trump’s demands it only emboldens him to do it again. It will be remembered as one of the most shameful capitulations by the press to a president in history.”

FPF already filed a shareholder information demand back in May and plans further legal action to hold Paramount’s board accountable for what it sees as a capitulation to Trump that violates shareholders’ interests and the First Amendment.

More to come…