50 Cent, Aubrey O’Day, Rosie O’Donnell and More React to Split Diddy Verdict: ‘I’m Gonna Vomit’

Celebrities are making their thoughts known in the wake of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial verdict.

Combs was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking Wednesday morning. He was, however, found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Shocked by the split verdict, a number of celebrities and musicians aired their thoughts on social media.

“Diddy beat the RICO, that boy a bad man!” 50 Cent, a long-standing rival of Diddy, said on Instagram. “He like the Gay John Gotti.”

Kesha kept her reaction to the verdict simple and mostly supportive of Cassie Ventura, Combs ex-girlfriend who testified as a witness to the mogul’s alleged years of abuse, coercion and threats.

“Cassie, I believe you,” she wrote on X. “I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor.”

Cassie, I believe you.

I love you.

Your strength is a beacon for every survivor. — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 2, 2025

Notably, last year the singer revealed that the lyrics from her famous song “Tik Tok” that exclaimed “feeling like P. Diddy” were being changed to “f–k P. Diddy.”

Aubrey O’Day worked with Combs on his reality show “Making the Band 3” back in 2005 and 2006. The singer has been a vocal opponent of Combs for years after she was removed from his Bad Boy Records group Danity Kane back in 2008.

“Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on RICO, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty,” O’Day said in an Instagram story. “This makes me physically ill … Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I’m gonna vomit.”

She continued: “The cultural weight of this decision is immeasurable. It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with Sean Combs — only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a jury. I can only hope these jurors never have to watch someone they love endure what so many survivors have described.”

Rosie O’Donnell also gave her two cents on the verdict over on her Instagram account.

She wrote: “I guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion- wow – they just think women stay because what? money – fame – ‘they love the abuse’ – what a f–king joke – this decision got me angry #cassie.”

Despite the partial acquittal, Combs was denied bail by Judge Arun Subramanian and will remain in prison until his sentencing hearing on Oct. 3. In a letter to the judge, the prosecution recommended “at least 51 to 63 months’ imprisonment” for Combs.