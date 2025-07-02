Diddy Denied Bail Following Guilty Verdict, Will Be Held in Custody Until Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail and will remain in jail following the verdict in his federal trial. The media mogul will remain in jail until his sentencing date Oct. 3.

Following a guilty verdict on two transportation for prostitution charges Wednesday, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo moved to seek bail for his client. In a letter written to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs’ legal team detail a potential bail package that included $1 million bond, travel restrictions, the handing over of his passport and routine drug testing. The prosecution said the media mogul should not be allowed to walk. Judge Subramanian made the decision not to allow Combs bail.

“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here. And domestic violence is violence. And you said this is a case that did involve violence,” the judge said regarding his bail decision according to CNN.

Combs has been at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for the past nine months.

While Combs was charged with two counts of transportation for prostitution, he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by the New York jury. The charges he was found not guilty of carried the heavier sentencing time – racketeering carrying a maximum life sentence and the two counts of sex trafficking with a minimum of 15 years and a max of life. The two counts of transportation of prostitution that he was found guilty of each carry a max sentence of 10 years.

In a letter to the judge, the prosecution recommended “at least 51 to 63 months’ imprisonment” for Combs.

The split verdict comes after a seven-week trial where 34 witnesses gave testimony in regards to the rapper’s five federal charges. Combs had pled not guilty to all of the charges against him.

The partial acquittal also came on just the third day of deliberations. The jury told the judge late Tuesday afternoon that they had come to a conclusion on four of the five charges, but couldn’t agree on racketeering due to “unpersuadable opinions” on both sides.