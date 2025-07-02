Freevee’s Standalone App to Shutter in August

Freevee’s standalone app will no longer be accessible starting in August, according to an in-app notice to users.

“Prime Video is the new exclusive home for Freevee TV shows, movies and Live TV,” the notice states. “The Freevee app will be accessible until August 2025. Continue watching your favorite Free Originals and our library of hit movies, shows, and live TV on Prime Video for free, no subscription needed. Download Prime Video to get started and sign-in with your Amazon account.”

Photo courtesy of Freevee app

The move comes after Amazon revealed in November that it would shutter the free, ad-supported streaming service as it consolidates its content into Prime Video.

At the time, it said that it had decided to “phase out Freevee branding” and that there would be no change to the content available for Prime members. It added that non-Prime members would still be able to access a “vast offering” of free streaming content, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels.

Prime Video has surpassed 130 million ad-supported users in the U.S.

When combining Prime Video with Amazon’s other owned and operated entertainment properties such as Twitch, MGM Studios, Wondery and Amazon Music, the tech giant’s entertainment portfolio reaches an average monthly ad-supported audience of more than 300 million globally.

Amazon previously shut down rumors of Freevee’s shuttering in February 2024, which came just a month after Prime Video launched its ad-supported tier. The streamer first launched as IMDb TV, before being rebranded to Freevee in 2022.