Disney, Amazon Expand Advertising Partnership

Disney and Amazon are teaming up to expand opportunities for advertisers, integrating the entertainment giant’s Real-Time Ad Exchange with the tech giant’s demand-side platform (DSP).

The partnership, which was announced during Cannes Lions, will give buyers direct access to Disney+, ESPN and Hulu, as well as access to data from both companies for more precise targeting and efficient outcomes. For example, a pet food brand could reach viewers who both consume Disney content and have shown interest in pet products on Amazon.

“By building a direct path connecting Amazon’s commerce insights to the full scale of Disney’s streaming ecosystem, we’re enabling greater accessibility to inventory and audience signals that translate into meaningful results for advertisers leveraging Amazon DSP,” Disney Advertising vice president of programmatic sales Matt Barnes said in a statement.

Disney will begin implementing this expanded access with select advertisers in the coming months. Additionally, Disney+ inventory is now available through Amazon DSP in France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

“This collaboration with Disney represents a significant leap forward in advertising effectiveness,” Amazon DSP vice president Kelly MacLean added. “We’re breaking down traditional barriers between content and commerce signals, allowing advertisers to deliver more meaningful experiences to viewers. By connecting Disney’s premium content with Amazon’s deep consumer understanding, we’re creating advertising that works better for everyone — brands reach the right audiences, publishers maximize their inventory value and viewers see more relevant ads.”

The agreement comes as Disney reaches a monthly ad-supported audience of 164 million users across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, while Prime Video has surpassed 130 million ad-supported users in the U.S. When combining Prime Video with Amazon’s other owned and operated entertainment properties such as Twitch, MGM Studios, Wondery and Amazon Music, the tech giant’s entertainment portfolio reaches an average monthly ad-supported audience of more than 300 million.