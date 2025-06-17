YouTube Debuts Open Call Tool to Connect Ad Campaigns With Multiple Creators at Once

YouTube is taking another step to more easily connect creators with advertisers. During Cannes Lions 2025, the company unveiled open call, a new feature powered by YouTube BrandConnect that allows brands to discover and partner with creators at scale.

Open call will live within YouTube’s creator partnerships hub. Inside the hub, advertisers will be able to publish a creative brief listing the details for their campaign. Advertisers will then open the campaign, allowing multiple creators within the YouTube Partner Program to contact them at once. Creators will respond with video content designed for that particular campaign. In turn, advertisers will be able to review and approve video submissions with their chosen creator videos being promoted as partnership ads.

“Open call gives creators of all sizes the opportunity to pursue new relationships with brands,” Melissa Hsieh Nikolic, the director of product management for YouTube Ads, said in a blog post announcing the tool.

Open call is currently only available for select advertisers. More details about the program will be announced in the coming months.

“The best brand partnerships result in authentic content that truly resonates with my audience,” Haley Kalil, a YouTube creator with 7.67 million subscribers, said of the new feature. “Creators know their online communities really well, so giving us as much creative freedom as possible is key to any successful brand partnership.”

Open call is not the first advertising tool YouTube has unveiled this year. Tied to the 2025 Newfronts and Upfronts, the brand highlighted its Insights Finder tool, which uses artificial intelligence to more seamlessly connect brands to creators.