Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ Report 164 Million Monthly Ad-Supported Viewers

Roughly 164 million viewers are watching Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ across the three streamers’ ad-supported plans, the house of mouse shared during a press event for ESPN’s upcoming standalone streaming service on Tuesday.

This is a 4% increase from the estimated 157 million global ad-supported viewers the company reported in January. At the time, Disney reported that 112 million of those viewers were domestic, but the company did not give an update on its domestic vs. international breakdown during Tuesday’s ESPN event, which happened ahead of the company’s advertiser upfronts presentation. That number was determined from active accounts across Disney’s streaming ecosystem that have viewed ad-supported content continuously for more than 10 seconds. Active accounts are then multiplied by the estimated number of users per account.

ESPN also broke out some metrics specifically related to the brand. “We continue to see record-setting engagement across both digital and social, where we remain the No. 1 property, the No. 1 brand by a mile,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. “ESPN digital and social combine to reach about 200 million unique users per month, and the ESPN app reaches more users than the next six non-ESPN sports media apps combined.”

During the event, Pitaro also gave more information about ESPN’s upcoming standalone streaming service. Simply called ESPN, the streamer will offer two plans: Unlimited and Select. The Unlimited plan will be available for $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year as a standalone offering. The streamer paired with Disney+ and Hulu will cost $35.99 with ads or $44.99 per month with no ads. As for the Select plan, that will cost $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for the standalone offering. It will cost $16.99 per month with ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu and $26.99 per month with ad-free Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney wasn’t the only company that spilled about its ad-supported numbers during upfronts week. During its presentation on Monday, Amazon revealed that Prime Video’s ad-supported tier had surpassed 130 million active users in the U.S., a 13% increase from the 115 million previously reported last year.