Prime Video Ad Tier Surpasses 130 Million US Active Users

Prime Video’s ad-supported tier has surpassed 130 million active users in the U.S., a 13% increase from the 115 million previously reported.

The updated figures, which were revealed ahead of Amazon’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday, come nearly a year and a half after the offering was first launched as the default for subscribers. Viewers looking for an ad-free experience have the option to pay an additional monthly fee of $2.99.

In addition to the U.S., Prime Video’s ad tier is currently available in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. Amazon has also announced plans to expand the offering to Brazil, India, Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand in 2025.

Prime Video costs $8.99 per month as a standalone app, and is also available to Prime members who pay the company $14.99 per month (or $139 per year) to get free shipping on products and other perks.

When combining Prime Video with Amazon’s other owned and operated entertainment properties such as Twitch, MGM Studios, Wondery and Amazon Music, the tech giant’s entertainment portfolio reaches an average monthly ad-supported audience of more than 275 million in the U.S.

In addition to the updated user figures for Prime Video, Amazon revealed that 88% of the streaming service’s viewers in the U.S. have shopped on the e-commerce giant’s platform.

The upfront presentation, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Beacon Theater in New York City, will also unveil AI-generated contextual pause ads; shoppable ads with real-time Amazon store information, such as product details, pricing, deals, reviews, inventory availability and Prime shipping details; and an expanded suite of interactive formats, including location-based messaging, lead generation like “get a quote” and “book an appointment,” and “subscribe now” buttons.

“Our ad formats are proven to drive measurable action on and off Amazon,” said Amazon Advertising global ad sales vice president Alan Moss said in a statement. “Starting this year, we are introducing a contextual advertising experience that dynamically aligns the ad message with the content viewers are watching—creating a natural and relevant connection. Based on Amazon’s signals and fully addressable and authenticated audiences, we are uniquely positioned to offer viewers scene-aware ads as extensions of the entertainment experience, not interruptions.”