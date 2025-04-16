Amazon Cancels ‘Citadel’ Spinoffs ‘Honey Bunny’ and ‘Diana’

“Citadel” spinoffs “Honey Bunny” and “Diana” have been canceled after one season each at Amazon MGM Studios.

Rather than continuing as individual series, the shows, which are based in India and Italy, respectively, will be woven into the mothership series’ upcoming second season, which will premiere in the second quarter of 2026.

Per its logline, Season 2 of “Citadel” will take place one month after the events of Season 1, following the spies underground as they’re being hunted by Manticore agents around the world. They’re pulled out of hiding to join forces with a new team of unconventional spies when Manticore’s Brazilian billionaire Paulo Braga threatens to unleash a cataclysmic piece of technology, built by Citadel’s own Bernard Orlick, into the world.

“While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of ‘Citadel’ will be our most exhilarating yet,” Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders said in a Wednesday statement. “With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore.”

The “Citadel” franchise was one of the major bets made by former Amazon MGM Studios head Jen Salke, who was ousted from her role last month after eight years. Amazon said Salke would transition into a producing deal, while Sanders and theatrical/streaming film chief Courtenay Valenti would start reporting directly to Mike Hopkins.

“Citadel,” which stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and features Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, was officially renewed for a second season back in May 2023, with Joe Russo returning solo as director and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner. Season 1, which was reportedly strained with pricey reshoots and creative differences, became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside of the U.S. following its release and fourth most-watched worldwide following its premiere in 2023.

In addition to the Russo Brothers and Weil, AGBO’s Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran serve as executive producers.

“Honey Bunny,” which blended “the charm of the ’90s with an immersive narrative,” per Prime Video India’s head of original content Nikhil Madhok, took audiences back to the genesis of the clandestine spy agency’s foundation, activities and influence.

It starred Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmunda. It was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who also served as writers alongside Sita R. Menon.

Meanwhile, “Citadel: Diana” was set in Milan in 2023, eight years after the agency was destroyed by Manticore. It followed Citadel spy Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) as a mole inside Manticore. In order to get out and disappear forever, she had to trust her most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who was vying for leadership against the other European families.

In addition to De Angelis, Cervasio and Lombardi, “Citadel: Diana” starred Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro.

The Russo brothers, Russo-Otstot, Nemes, Weil and Midnight Radio served as EPs on both series. showrunner Gin Gardini, Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, David Weil, Giovanni Stabilini and Emanuele Savoini also served as EPs on “Diana.” D2R Films produced “Honey Bunny” alongside Amazon, while ITV Studios’ Cattleya produced “Diana.”