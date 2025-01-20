How to Watch Trump’s Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will take place Monday despite freezing temperatures moving the historic ceremony indoors.

President Joe Biden will pass the torch to the 47th president at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Monday morning. The four living former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and President Biden are all expected to attend. Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran against Trump in the 2024 election, will also be present for the ceremony.

As previously announced Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” at the ceremony and opera singer Christopher Macchio, a regular at Trump’s events, will perform the National Anthem.

What time does the inauguration start?

The former President’s official swearing-in ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Is there a livestream?

Yes, watch it above.

For more on where to watch the ceremony across various platforms, keep reading.

ABC

ABC News will kick off Inauguration Day coverage with a special edition of “Good Morning America” at 7 a.m. ET, followed by a day-long special report beginning at 9 a.m. ET and led by “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor

David Muir from Washington, D.C., for the network and 24/7 streaming news channel ABC News Live.

The network will also present a primetime special, “The Second Inauguration of Donald J. Trump – An ABC News Special,” on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

BBC

The BBC News channel will feature special coverage throughout the day from around Washington D.C. Coverage will begin at 7 a.m.

A 24-7 livestream is also available on BBC.com and the app and across most major FAST/CTV platforms.

CNN/Max

CNN’s “The Inauguration of Donald Trump” special live coverage will begin at 7 a.m. ET led by anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, along with Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, John King, Abby Phillip, Jamie Gangel and Audie Cornish.

The network will also cover the other Inauguration Day events, including the Inaugural Balls and the parade.

The special Inauguration Day coverage will stream live on Monday, Jan. 20 on CNN, CNN connected TV and mobile apps and on CNN.com. It will also stream live on Max for Max subscribers.

C-Span

C-SPAN’s feed will be available throughout Inauguration Day on C-SPAN2 or available online at C-SPAN.org.

The network’s traditional Inauguration Day coverage will air on the main C-SPAN channel starting live at 7 a.m. ET Monday and will continue through the inaugural balls. All events will be shown live, uninterrupted and will include commentary from historians and political analysts.

NBC

NBC News will deliver live special coverage of the inauguration across several platforms, including NBC, NBC News NOW and NBCNews.com on Monday.

TODAY will kick off NBC News’ inauguration coverage at 7 a.m. ET with Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker anchoring live from Washington, D.C.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will then lead NBC News’ special coverage of the inauguration at 10 a.m., and it will continue through Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

NBC News NOW will also stream Inauguration Day events live on YouTube.

Fox News

Fox News coverage starts at 4 a.m. ET with “Fox & Friends First,” followed by “Fox & Friends” at 6 a.m. ET with Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones.

The network will then air a special show, “Inauguration of Donald Trump,” from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will lead the coverage.

CBS

Coverage begins on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 on CBS News 24/7 at 6:00 AM, ET anchored by Errol Barnett, and on the CBS Television Network at 7:00 AM, ET with a special edition of CBS MORNINGS anchored by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson from Washington, D.C.

Beginning at 9:00 AM, ET, Norah O’Donnell will anchor the all-day coverage on the CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS News 24/7, continuing until at least 5:00 PM, ET. She will be joined by several CBS News journalists for coverage throughout the day.

News Nation

NewsNation’s Inauguration Day coverage will begin at 9 a.m. ET with a two-hour live report anchored by “The Hill” anchor Blake Burman.

The broadcast of the swearing-in ceremony, co-anchored by Chris Cuomo, Chris Stirewalt, Elizabeth Vargas and Leland Vittert live from Washington, D.C., will air from 11 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET on the channel.

NewsNation viewers can also watch the Inauguration live via the NewsNation app and get updates and in-depth analysis on NewsNationNow.com.

PBS

PBS News will provide live coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET Monday on PBS stations and streaming on PBS News’ digital and social platforms.

PBS News Hour correspondents will analyze the days events and will be joined by Cook Political Report editor-in-chief Amy Walter, Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart, New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks, Republican strategist Kevin Madden and former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley.

Spectrum News

Spectrum News+ and local Spectrum News Networks’ special coverage begins Sunday with Donald Trump’s appearance at the Make American Great Again Rally, slated for 3 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Spectrum News will air Trump’s inauguration ceremony in its entirety Monday beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Spectrum News Washington D.C. Bureau reporters will report live from key locations to capture the most important moments and headlines of the inauguration events.

Spectrum News+ is available on the Spectrum News App, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple devices, and on Xumo Play.