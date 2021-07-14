donald trump facebook

Getty Images

How Trump’s Lawsuits Can Hurt Big Tech Even if He Isn’t Going to Win

by | July 14, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Section 230, the legal shield that gives Facebook and Twitter the ability to moderate content as they see fit, will once again be under the microscope

Former President Donald Trump’s new lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face long odds in court, according to legal experts. But even if his lawsuits come up short, Trump could land a severe body blow to Big Tech.

Trump’s lawsuits will force a judge to reexamine Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — the 25-year-old law that offers tech platforms protection against being sued for what users post.

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

