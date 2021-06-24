YouTube growth during pandemic

More People Now Use YouTube Than Facebook or Instagram — What Happened?

by | June 24, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

The video giant says its recent growth is thanks to more online learning, TV viewership and livestreams during the global pandemic

YouTube is officially dominating the social media scene in 2021 — now eclipsing Facebook and its counterparts on the leaderboard.

A whopping eight in 10, or 81%, of Americans say they use YouTube, according to data from Washington, D.C.-based think tank Pew Research Center. That’s up by 8% since 2019, while usage of Facebook remained the same at 69%.

Become a member to read more.
Antoinette Siu

Antoinette Siu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Recording Academy Valeisha Butterfield Jones Harvey Mason Jr. Panos A. Panay

Grammys’ New Leadership Team Vows to ‘Be Better’ Amid The Weeknd’s Boycott and Diversity Challenges
America's Got Talent - Season: 16

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Enjoys Time Slot Return, and So Does Peyton Manning

Conan O’Brien Was the Last of His Kind: An Apolitical Late-Night Host
American Ninja Warrior - Season 13

Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Pays Off More Than Last Week’s ‘Small Fortune’
Substack funding

Newsletter Wars: Facebook and Twitter Take Aim at Substack
Diederik Van Hoogstraten Ting Ting Xu HFPA

Golden Globes Journalists Who Resigned Targeted as ‘Rats,’ ‘Cancer’ in Internal HFPA Emails (Exclusive)
steven spielberg

From ‘Vocal Holdout’ to Partner: Inside Steven Spielberg’s Shocking New Netflix Deal
Jon Rahm US Open

Ratings: NBC Dominates Father’s Day With Jon Rahm’s Wild US Open Win
LUCA Enrico Casarosa

Why Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Skipping Theaters Is a Double Blow to the Box Office
New York Times

New York Times Stock Is Down 16% Year to Date, What’s That About?
The Equalizer

‘The Equalizer’ Still the No. 1 New Show of 2021, but What’s No. 2?