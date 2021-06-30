How Facebook’s Antitrust Victory Sets Up a New Battle Between Silicon Valley and Washington | Analysis

by and | June 30, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

A new FTC chair who is critical of Big Tech, along with irritated politicians, may take another run at breaking up Facebook — or one of its peers

Facebook has done it again, dodging another regulatory bullet this week after a U.S. district court threw out the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against the tech colossus. But Facebook is not out of the woods, according to a number of analysts and lawmakers.

“The ruling was a surprise to The Street, but we view it as a long ‘Game of Thrones’ battle between Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet vs. the Beltway over the coming years,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told TheWrap. “This is a very complex issue and the surprise ruling adds even more complexity to this antitrust hot-button issue on both sides.”

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

