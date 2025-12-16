Howard Stern Sets 3-Year Contract Extension at SiriusXM

After months of contract negotiations, Howard Stern told listeners on Tuesday that he’ll be staying at SiriusXM for another three years alongside co-host Robin Quivers.

“I’m happy to announce that I figured out a way to have it all — more free time and continuing to be on the radio,” he shared. “So yes, we are coming back for three more years.”

“Thanks to the good folks here at SiriusXM, who I told you, I really do adore,” Stern added, “I was able to create, Robin, a more flexible schedule and so we’ll be back. I know you and I have talked about it privately Robin, even though you’re pretending you didn’t know the announcement. But I did check with my Robin to see that she was up for it as well because if Robin wasn’t up for it, then I wasn’t going to do it.”

“I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart,” he concluded.

Speculation surrounding Stern’s future at the media empire had swirled when he went on vacation for several weeks in August and early September, only for his hiatus to last longer than initially intended. His “Howard Stern Show” contract was also set to expire by the end of 2025.

BREAKING: Howard Stern announces 3 more years at @siriusxm! pic.twitter.com/V5Ra76KEuq — Stern Show (@sternshow) December 16, 2025

Still, Stern remained optimistic about his work with Sirius, playing around with the rumors with fellow host Andy Cohen and reassuring fans: “I’m not being fired. I’m talking to Sirius right now about extending in some way, and, if that works out, great. I love this company. I do.”

Stern joined Sirius in 2006 when he signed a deal that made him, at the time, one of radio’s most well-paid broadcasters. He then extended that agreement with a five-year, $500 million deal signed in 2020.

SiriusXM further confirmed news of the extension to TheWrap. Additional details are still to come.