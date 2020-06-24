Hugh Jackman’s revival of “The Music Man” will open on Broadway in Spring 2021, with advance preview dates beginning April 17 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Opening night is set for May 20, 2021. The classic comedic musical from Meredith Wilson will star Jackman as protagonist Professor Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.

In a statement to fans issued Wednesday, Hugh Jackman said, “Performing on Broadway is a great honor for an actor; in fact, one of the greatest,” and said that the audience makes it so “no two shows are exactly alike.”

Jackman continued, “You and I are going through it together. The change of dates will not take any of that away. What it will do, however, is help to ensure that ‘The Music Man’ audiences, and our company, are in a completely safe environment. Can’t wait for that day!”

Also Read: Arthur Conan Doyle Estate Sues Netflix for Copyright Infringement Over 'Enola Holmes' Movie

New York City placed a temporary moratorium on large gatherings, filming and production rehearsals because of the spreading novel coronavirus. Rehearsals for “The Music Man” were intended to begin June 29, but will now commence Feb. 8, 2021. Previews were previously set on Sept. 9 with the official opening night slated for Oct. 15.

“The Music Man” producer Scott Rudin said in a statement, “we’re obviously profoundly disappointed to be unable to start rehearsals for The Music Man as scheduled. But safety is safety, and it has to take precedence over every other consideration – for both our audience and for our company.”

The production (which originally debuted in 1957) is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The show will also star Tony Award winners Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen and Shuler Hensley.

Also Read: 'Muppets Now': Seth Rogen and Ru Paul Pal Around with Kermit and Miss Piggy in Disney+ Trailer (Video)

“Despite the postponement, we are sticking together as a company, and we are grateful to be able to do so,” Rudin said. “We look forward arriving at The Winter Garden – with a beautiful, heartening Music Man in tow – at the beginning of April, and to being just one part of what we expect will once again be a vibrant and exciting Broadway.”