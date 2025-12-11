Hugh Laurie Joins Amy Poehler in Peacock’s ‘Dig’ From Mike Schur

Hugh Laurie will star alongside Amy Poehler in Peacock’s new comedy series “Dig” from Poehler and Mike Schur.

Laurie’s casting comes months after the project, which is based on Kate Myers’ novel “Excavations,” was first announced in May. The series will follow four women working at an archeological dig in Greece, who uncover a “long-buried secret” that could potentially change history as we know it, landing the quartet in the middle of an international conspiracy, per the official logline.

Poehler is also attached to star in the series, but the other female leads have yet to be announced, with news of Laurie’s casting marking the first addition to the cast.

Joining as a series regular, Laurie will play Neville, who described as “a British professor who sincerely loves archaeology and strives to uphold the traditions of this dying profession. He fancies himself an inspiring mentor to everyone who works at the site.”

Laurie is best known for starring in “House,” which earned him seven Emmy nominations and two wins over the show’s eight seasons, and the prolific actor added two nominations with his performance in “The Night Manager” and “Veep.”

Laurie’s credits also include “Jeeves and Wooster,” “A Bit of Fry and Laurie,” “The Legends of Treasure Island,” “Stuart Little,” “Chance” and “Avenue 5.” He will soon appear in Season 3 of “Tehran” as well as “The Wanted Man,” both for Apple TV.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Dig” is executive produced by Poehler and Schur, who co-wrote the pilot.

J.J. Philbin serves as a writer and executive producer on the series while Morgan Sackett executive produces alongside director Dean Holland, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue as well as Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite. Myers serves as a co-executive produce the series.

Laurie is repped by WME, Hamilton Hodell and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.