Illinois expanded its film production tax credit program through 2039 with a bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday, paving the way for boosted credits, bonuses for green sets and relocation package and more.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on a bill, titled SB1911 that will expand and enhance the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit.

Bill SB1911 includes higher credit values to encourage hiring in Illinois, including a tax credit for hiring Illinois residents that increased from 30% to 35%, and the tax credit for engaging Illinois vendors, which also boosted from 30% to 35%.

In addition, productions based in Illinois can now include up to 13 non-resident crew positions, which was previously capped at nine roles, and they are eligible to receive a 30% credit on the first $500,000 of each qualifying salary. As for non-resident actors, they will still be eligible for a 30% credit on the first $500,000, with updated allowable counts based on project budget.

New eligible bonuses on productions include +5% additional credit for productions filmed outside Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties; +5% credit for television series relocating to Illinois; and +5% credit for productions implementing a certified “green” sustainability plan. Airline tickets will also qualify as production expenses if purchased from an airline that’s headquartered in Illinois.

“The Film Production Tax Credit continues to fuel an industry that is central to Illinois’ cultural and economic vitality,” Pritzker said in a statement. “With this expansion, we are doubling down on our commitment to building a world-class creative workforce and ensuring that productions from around the globe choose Illinois as their home.”

Provisions will take place immediately, with benefits applying retroactively to qualified applications that were submitted on or after July 1, 2025. The governor has extended the program through 2039.

“This expansion of the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit reflects both the strength of Illinois’ creative workforce and the commitment of our state’s leadership to growing this industry,” Christine Dudley, executive director of the Illinois Production Alliance, said. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Pritzker, Senate President Harmon, Speaker Welch, and the group of sponsors and legislators who championed these improvements. Their support ensures Illinois remains a national leader in film, television, and commercial production.”