‘Baywatch’ Revival, ‘Fallout’ Season 3 Among Latest Shows Approved for California Tax Credit

The California Film Commission unveiled a list of 17 TV productions approved in the second round of applications for the state’s expanded tax credit program on Thursday. The list includes Amazon’s “Fallout” Season 3 and Fox’s upcoming revival of “Baywatch.”

This is in addition to the 22 TV shows that were approved in the first round of applications this past August, which included the second season of the Apple TV satire “The Studio.” Combined, the CFC estimates that the shows approved for the tax credits thus far will bring $2.5 billion in economic impact.

“California continues to prove that when we invest in our creative workforce, the industry invests right back in us,” CFC director Colleen Bell said in a statement. “These series aren’t just coming home, they’re bringing thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions in wages and long-term economic value to our state. The momentum we’re seeing is exactly what this program was designed to deliver.”

The return of “Baywatch” to the shores of Los Angeles has been particularly touted by local and state officials, as the original ’90s series starring David Hasselhoff was primarily shot at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades throughout its run. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, City Council member Traci Park and County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath are set to hold an event at Venice Beach on Thursday heralding the show’s return.

Other shows approved in the tax credit program that are relocating from other production hubs include the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Night Agent” — which previously shot in New York, Vancouver and other locations — and the second season of Amazon’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Combined with “Baywatch,” CFC says that these three shows “will employ nearly 1,000 California cast and crew members with $116 million attributed to qualified wages,” and would not have been brought to the Golden State without state legislators’ recent expansion of the tax credit program from a $330 million cap to $750 million.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to work alongside our partners at the California Film Commission to create an economically sustainable path for keeping a production like ‘Baywatch’ – so spectacularly tied to this great city and state – right here in Los Angeles,” Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment, said. “This collaboration between government and entertainment truly shows what’s possible when we work together to support local jobs and economic growth, while showcasing the stunning California coast for audiences around the world.”

Last year, “Fallout” producer Jonathan Nolan told TheWrap that he urged Amazon to allow him to move the video game adaptation’s second season to Los Angeles to support struggling production workers who have been unable to find work following the 2023 writers and actors’ strikes and the Palisades/Eaton wildfires early this year.

Now, with the expanded tax credit approved, “Fallout” Season 3 is estimated to contribute $166.3 million in qualified spending and $89.5 million in qualified wages to California’s economy, a 21% increase from season 2.

“We are so grateful to the film crews, the state legislators, and everyone who took a stand to protect the creative economy and future of California,” Nolan shared. “We are incredibly proud to be shooting here and investing that money back into the place that gave so many of us our start, and that so many of us call home.”

Other shows approved in this round of tax credits include NBC/Peacock’s “The Paper” via a program dedicated to soundstage productions, Netflix’s “Forever,” and the Imani Media Group’s “Blood Ties” and “Lot Patrol.” In total the new recipients are expected to employ 5,150 cast and crew members along with nearly 36,000 background performers over nearly 1,000 shoot days statewide.