‘Impact x Nightline’ to Explore Alleged Foreclosure Scheme to Steal Graceland | Exclusive Clip

“Stealing Graceland” on Hulu will feature interviews with those close to the Presley family landmark as well as untold stories from Riley Keough’s new memoir

(Photo courtesy of ABC News/Hulu)

ABC News’ “Impact x Nightline” is taking viewers inside an alleged foreclosure scheme to steal Graceland in a new episode streaming Thursday on Hulu.

“Stealing Graceland,” which is led by “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, features new interviews with those close to Graceland, the alleged scheme and the Presley family.

Interviewees include Bradley Russell, Riley Keough’s attorney who uncovered the alleged scheme to sell Graceland; Kimberly Philbrick, a notary whose forged signature was used to set the alleged foreclosure scheme into motion; Linda Thompson, Elvis Presley’s former girlfriend who lived with him at Graceland for four years in the 1970s; as well as Elvis Presley Enterprises managing partner Joel Weinshanker, Graceland archives and exhibits vice president Angie Marchese and ABC News contributor Chris Connelly.

Additionally, it will leverage untold stories from actress Riley Keough’s new memoir detailing her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s experience growing up there.

Riley Keough
In June, Keough became the sole trustee of the financial institution after Shelby County Chancery Court Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins blocked the auction of the former home of Elvis Presley, ruling that the company attempting to sell the famed mansion likely committed fraud. Lisa Marie died in 2023 after going into cardiac arrest.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, Russell notes that a private investigator was hired to find Philbrick to confirm whether she notarized documents for the foreclosure — and it turned out, she never did.

“My manager says to me, there’s a gentleman in the office that would like to see you in regards to Lisa Marie Presley. And I go, ‘OK.’ I thought he was joking, so I went in there and he asked me if I ever notarized anything for her. I go, ‘I would have remembered notarizing something for Lisa Marie Presley,’” Philbrick recalls. “The signature was definitely way off. Everything was, ‘No, no, no.’ Just screaming, ‘This is not right, this is a fraud.”

“Impact x Nightline: Stealing Graceland” streams Thursday on Hulu. Check out the exclusive clip in the video above.

